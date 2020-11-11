Indore: Smart City plugs 1.7 tons of CO2 emission, earns Rs 50 lakh carbon credits

Indore: Smart City Indore is the first government-run body in the state which a bright spot in the country even as it is contributing to the Kyoto protocol and has started generating Rs 50 lakh of carbon credits by stopping emission of 1.70 tonnes of Carbon dioxide with the help of two Bio-methanisation plants.



Countries with commitments under the Kyoto Protocol to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions must meet their targets primarily through national measures. As an additional means of meeting these targets, the Kyoto Protocol introduced three market-based mechanisms, thereby creating what is now known as the carbon market.

What Is a Carbon Credit?

A “carbon credit” is a tradable certificate. More specifically, it is a permit that gives the holder the right to emit, over a certain period, carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases (e.g. methane, nitrous oxide or hydrofluorocarbons).

The carbon credit limits the emission to one tonne of carbon dioxide or the mass of another greenhouse gas with a carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) corresponding to one tonne of carbon dioxide. In other words, 1 carbon credit corresponds to 1 metric tonne of carbon dioxide prevented from entering the atmosphere.



The Smart City Indore, CEO, Aditi Garg said, "Carbon Credit of around Rs 50,000,00 has been collected so far by the Smart City. The Smart City's two Bio Methanisation Plants i.e. one of Choithram Mandi (capacity 20 tonnes) and Kabit Khedi Plant (capacity 15 tonnes) are two plants which helped in obtaining the credits".

She said, "As per the records of 2019, the Smart City has stopped emission of 1,70,000 tons of Carbon dioxide and generated these credits. As the green waste collected in both the plants is of good quality the plants are generating about 1200kg to 1400 kg methane gas per day".

"This gas is used in the city buses (City Bus and iBus) because of which emission of CO2 is controlled by which we are helping the nation in keeping the limit in carbon emission. This is helping India in carbon-trading globally", she added.

Ahead Plans

"In this initiative, we will engage citizens too. The programme will soon launch and citizens will be involved and they will be made part of this global initiative."

- ADITI GARG, Chief Executive Officer, Indore Smart City Limited

What is Kyoto Protocol

The Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty which extends the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that commits its member countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, based on the scientific consensus that (part one) global warming is occurring and (part two) it is extremely likely that human-made CO2 emissions have predominantly caused it.

Paris Agreement

Under the Paris Agreement, each country must determine, plan, and regularly report on the contribution that it undertakes to mitigate global warming. Each target of each country should go beyond previously set targets.