Indore Smart City Gets Recognition From WRI India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City received recognition from WRI India for their development of Sanskriti Nagar Park. The WRI on Friday officially mentioned seven steps to shape a family-friendly public space which could learn from Sanskriti Nagar Park. The ISCDL identified a site for transformation.

They identified an under-utilised space in Sanskriti Nagar. They studied the site's condition because it was rendered unusable due to frequent water logging and the presence of unsavoury elements. Similarly, they developed a place for residents citing the need for an accessible anganwadi and the need for a safe outdoor play space. The urban body decided to shift a distant anganwadi to the area and conduct a plantation drive.

The Smart City also did slope correction and top-soil treatment for rain water percolation to avoid flooding in the park. They also created family-friendly space, outdoor community space and play areas for families. The successful transformation has inspired the city to strengthen its blue-green network by scaling such public spaces across Indore, WRI India officials said.

