Indore: Skip The Malls, Thrift Is Real Fashion | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Okay, let’s be real. Who’s even paying full price for branded fits anymore? Youngsters in Indore are way too smart for that. Instead of blowing 3K on a shirt at the mall, they’re hitting the hidden thrift spots near Rajwada, C21 and TI malls — where the exact same drip drops for less than half the price.

It’s not just about saving money. Thrifting is also about the hunt. Imagine scrolling through racks in a tiny shop near Rajwada and suddenly spotting a Zara hoodie or H&M cargos for, like, 400 bucks. That feeling? Pure serotonin boost.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Sabalgarh SDM For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Woman Over Phone

But thrifting isn’t just a money hack. It’s a vibe. It’s about creating a unique identity — one that doesn’t scream “I bought this off the mannequin.” Every thrifted jacket, tee, or pair of cargos carries a little backstory, a touch of nostalgia and a whole lot of originality.

And let’s not ignore the eco-cool factor. Every thrifted fit = less fashion waste = you doing your bit for the planet while still serving looks for Insta. Talk about sustainable flexing.

So next time you’re planning a mall haul, pause. Take a detour to Indore’s thrift corners. From vintage tees to Y2K jackets, these lanes don’t just sell clothes — they sell personality.