 Indore: Skip The Malls, Thrift Is Real Fashion
Indore: Skip The Malls, Thrift Is Real Fashion

From rajwada lanes to area near TI malls, affordable thrift finds beat overpriced brands with unique, sustainable style

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Okay, let’s be real. Who’s even paying full price for branded fits anymore? Youngsters in Indore are way too smart for that. Instead of blowing 3K on a shirt at the mall, they’re hitting the hidden thrift spots near Rajwada, C21 and TI malls — where the exact same drip drops for less than half the price.

It’s not just about saving money. Thrifting is also about the hunt. Imagine scrolling through racks in a tiny shop near Rajwada and suddenly spotting a Zara hoodie or H&M cargos for, like, 400 bucks. That feeling? Pure serotonin boost.

So next time you’re planning a mall haul, pause. Take a detour to Indore’s thrift corners. From vintage tees to Y2K jackets, these lanes don’t just sell clothes — they sell personality.

