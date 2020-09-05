Indore: Skeletal remains found in farming land

Indore: City police on Saturday recovered human skeletal remains from a farming land in the Aerodrome area. The remains were sent for forensic investigation to identify the deceased. Also, information about the missing person is also being collected from the nearby police stations.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rahul Sharma said the remains were spotted by farming land owner after which he informed the people of the area and soon police were informed about the same. The police spotted the remains near Shubham Palace Colony behind Sangam Nagar police post and recovered a skull and bones from there.

It was believed that someone had dumped the remains there. However, the police were investigating the case. Police said the efforts to identify the deceased are on. The reason of the death could be known only after the identification of the deceased. It is also being ascertained whether the remains belonged to a male or female.