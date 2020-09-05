Indore: Public transport resumes in the city after five months

Almost after a break of five months, bus services in the city resumed today.

All the buses were standstill from March due to COVID-19.

City-based Atal Indore City Transport Service Ltd (AICTSL) also resumed its bus service in addition to the intercity bus service between Indore and Bhopal.

AICTSL has resumed its ibus service on BRTS corridor in the city. The services will be operated with all the safety norms and the AICTSL is sanitising the bus after every service.

Check out the photos here: