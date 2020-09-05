Indore: Public transport resumes in the city after five months

Almost after a break of five months, bus services in the city resumed today.
All the buses were standstill from March due to COVID-19.
City-based Atal Indore City Transport Service Ltd (AICTSL) also resumed its bus service in addition to the intercity bus service between Indore and Bhopal.
AICTSL has resumed its ibus service on BRTS corridor in the city. The services will be operated with all the safety norms and the AICTSL is sanitising the bus after every service.
Check out the photos here:
The decision to start the service was taken in a meeting of the officials of the Bus Owners Association held under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh at his office on Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,658 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 70,244, health officials said.
With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,513, they added.
Five patients died in Indore, four in Bhopal, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur and two each in Khargone and Chhatarpur. One coronavirus patient each died in Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Rajgarh, Betul, Datia, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and Ashoknagar.
A total of 1,513 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 53,257.
At 279, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by 209 in Bhopal, 193 in Gwalior and 170 in Jabalpur.
Indore's total count of cases reached 14,031, while the death toll stood at 411.
(With inputs from PTI)
