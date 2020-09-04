Indore: Reserving car runs over 9-yr-old boy

Indore: A 9-year-old boy was killed after a car driver recklessly reversed the vehicle and ran over him. The incident took place in the Central Kotwali area on Friday night at a time when the boy was playing outside his house The car driver managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case and started a search for the errant car driver.

Central Kotwali police station in-charge BD Tripathi said that the deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, resident of Daulatganj area. The accident took place at around 8.30 pm and he was critically injured in the accident. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

The car driver managed to flee from the spot with the car. The police are examining the CCTVs installed around the spot to trace the car driver. The body has been sent for the autopsy and the statements of the family members are also being taken.