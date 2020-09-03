Indore: Police raided four shops of Jail Road, recovered copy accessories worth Rs 5 lakh

Indore: Police raided four shops on Jail Road and recovered copy of mobile accessories worth Rs 5 lakh from there on Thursday. The accused were selling the fake accessories of a company at a cheap price. Further investigation is underway.

MG Road police station in charge Rajendra Chaturvedi said a case under relevant section of Copyright Act was registered against three traders on the complaint of an official from a mobile company. The complainant informed that the traders were illegally selling the accessories using the name of his company.

On instruction from senior officials, a police team from MG Road police station raided four shops in Novelty Market and Laodhi Mohalla on Jail Road and recovered the fake accessories. The team raided the shops of Irfan Mohammad and recovered mobile cover, adopter and other accessories from there. Later, the team raided the shop of trader Tarun Tuneja and recovered Airpods and other accessories worth thousands of rupees. Thus, the police raided the shops of Mahesh Tanreja and Sunil Bagdai in Novelty market and recovered fake accessories.

TI Chaturvedi said the goods worth Rs 5.30 lakh were recovered from the accused. They allegedly informed the police that they had taken to copy accessories from Mumbai.