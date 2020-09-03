Indore: JEE-Mains candidates recount their exam day experience

On the third day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, hundreds of students turned up for the entrance and hoped to give their best and score admission into the best engineering colleges in the country.
Once cleared with good rank, the exam can get students in institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 NITs (National Institute of Technology), 25 IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and 28 GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutes). Various state and private colleges also give admissions on the basis of JEE Main scores.
Over 8 lakh students are appearing for the second attempt across the country and 8,000 are appearing for the same in Indore.
JEE aspirants are travelling miles to reach the JEE exam centres in Indore. They are facing hardships due to bad weather.
On the third day of the examination, students attempted B.Tech entrance paper in two slots. The first shift commenced from 9 am and the second shift exam was conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for the students to appear in both the exams for three hours each.
What do students say about the exam?
Tanmay Dharma
“Physics and chemistry were easy like NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) book’s level. Mathematics was a little tough and lengthy. It was high-order mathematics with challenging questions.”
Dhruv Soni
“It was an okay paper overall. Physics and Chemistry were easy. Maximum portion asked in Physics and Chemistry was from NCERT. Mathematics was tough. Maximum questions in Math were from class 11th syllabus.”
Sanyam Agrawal
“Paper was easier compared to the January session. The chemistry was more of a physical and inorganic based with very few questions of organic. Physics was a bit lengthy and had a few tricky questions. Mathematics was not very challenging but a bit lengthy.”
Surbhi Rajput
“Overall the paper was moderate. I found maths easier than physics and chemistry. The chemistry was memory-based.”
What does experts think about the paper ?
Harpreet Singh Saluja
"The overall difficulty level of JEE Main exam was moderate. The topics included in the question paper from Class 11 & 12 were equivalent in weightage.
Physics section turned out to be trickiest in comparison to the Chemistry & Maths section. Numerical questions of Maths & Chemistry were easy to solve.
About 60-70% of questions in Chemistry were directly given from NCERT. In mathematics, the majority of the questions were from Calculus & Algebra.
Matrices were easy, the difficult questions came from hyperbola, measurements, three-dimensional and functions. However, questions from numerical values were very easy.
Around 10 to 12 questions were quite lengthy. However, aptitude section was easy and somewhat expected. This year the cut off will rise as the paper was easy.
If one has studied NCERT thoroughly, he/she would have solved the exam with ease.”
Tales of hardship
With rains lashing in the early morning, the struggle for outstation students to reach Indore was aggravated.
A lot of families did not opt for the bus facility stating that personal commute was better than the bus facility provided by district administration.
Prakash Baud Jain from Loharwas near Shajapur shared, “I started my journey from Loharwas at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to bring my daughter Rachna to Indore for JEE.” He travelled 150 km and reached Indore at 6:30 in the morning. Reporting time was 7 am.
“The journey was difficult but easier than the free bus offered by the government. Since my daughter came by government bus to take the BIRC exam on Tuesday,” Jain said. He added that the exam concluded at 12 pm and she reached home by 10 pm. “It was so because there were other children in the vehicle whose examination ended at 6 pm,” Jain said.
Rachna sat in the car till the evening after the exam, waiting for other students.
Nishiyant Nayak, a student from Jhabua, came to the examination at the centre at Dewas Naka with an injured leg. There was no wheelchair. He walked about 100 meters to reach the centre with the support of a walker.
The main road was waterlogged and flooded with water at the JEE examination centre on Dewas Naka. Students had to hop over and even walk through the water flooded pits to reach the centre.
Students from Barwani, who were travelling via govt transport, were tensed as they reached the centre just in time for the examination.
As shared by joint director (Indore) school education department Manish Verma, 63 students opted for free transport facility and travelled to Indore from Khargone for attempting JEE Main on Thursday.
