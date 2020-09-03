Indore: JEE-Mains candidates recount their exam day experience

On the third day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, hundreds of students turned up for the entrance and hoped to give their best and score admission into the best engineering colleges in the country.

Once cleared with good rank, the exam can get students in institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 NITs (National Institute of Technology), 25 IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and 28 GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutes). Various state and private colleges also give admissions on the basis of JEE Main scores.

Over 8 lakh students are appearing for the second attempt across the country and 8,000 are appearing for the same in Indore.

JEE aspirants are travelling miles to reach the JEE exam centres in Indore. They are facing hardships due to bad weather.

On the third day of the examination, students attempted B.Tech entrance paper in two slots. The first shift commenced from 9 am and the second shift exam was conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for the students to appear in both the exams for three hours each.

What do students say about the exam?

Tanmay Dharma