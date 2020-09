Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 4

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,658 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 70,244, health officials said.

With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,513, they added.

Five patients died in Indore, four in Bhopal, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur and two each in Khargone and Chhatarpur. One coronavirus patient each died in Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Rajgarh, Betul, Datia, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and Ashoknagar.

A total of 1,513 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 53,257.

At 279, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by 209 in Bhopal, 193 in Gwalior and 170 in Jabalpur.

Indore's total count of cases reached 14,031, while the death toll stood at 411.