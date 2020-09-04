Indore: One more corona warrior Rakesh Solanki dies of Covid-19

Indore: One more policeman of the city died of Covid-19 on Friday. He was admitted to a city hospital after he complained of uneasiness. His sample was taken by the healthcare workers and the report was received two days ago. Two cops, including Juni Indore police station in charge Devendra Chandrawanshi, died of the infection earlier.

38-year-old constable Rakesh Solanki was posted at Azad Nagar police station of the city. He was deployed at various places during the lockdown. He was tested positive for covid-19 on September 2. He was undergoing treatment but unfortunately succumbed on Friday.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Manish Dawar said Solanki was posted at the police station for a year. He was also deployed in the traffic police department in the city. He was suffering from jaundice and was on medical leave from April 23, 2020. After treatment, he was discharged from the hospital but his condition again deteriorated on August 30 when his Covid-19 sample was also taken by the hospital staff. On September 2, he tested positive for the infection. He was staying in Panchsheel Nagar area of the city with wife and three children.