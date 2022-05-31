Indore: Six stories of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar

Lithograph of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar provided by Zafar Ansari Museum of Indore. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar's birth anniversary, on Sunday, Free Press brings you some of the stories associated with the Holkar queen which shows her piety and magnanimity. These stories have been shared by historian Zafar Ansari.

Indore visit of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar came to Indore from Maheshwar for a visit on 26 May 1784. She did not stay at the Rajwada, but preferred staying in Chhatribagh by setting up tents near the chhatri of Subedar Malhar Rao Holkar, Gautama Bai Holkar and her husband Khanderao Holkar. She stayed in Indore for 26 days, during which she met common people, traders and merchants. She usually held a Nagar Bhoj for 10 to 12 thousand people when she visited the city.

Ahilya bai refused to take property worth lakhs

Two brothers Tapidas and Banarsidas lived in Khargone. Both were very rich but both died without any heirs. Tapidas's wife requested Ahilya Bai to take over the brothers' property, but Devi Ahilyabai refused

and told her to use the money for public good. Subsequently, Tapidas's wife got a ghat constructed on the banks Kunda river and a big temple in Khargone.

The simplicity of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar eagers other queens

Raghoba Peshwa's wife Anandbai was very beautiful and she was very proud of her beauty. She came to Dhar for some work, and in her eagerness to know about Ahilya Bai she sent one of her maids to Maheshwar to see her and bring details about Ahilya Bai. She wanted to know about Ahilya Bai's complexion, how beautiful she was and the jewellery she wore. When the maid reached Dhar she told Anandbai that Ahilya Bai was not very fair and had a wheatish complexion, that she wore simple clothes and no jewellery, but she had a glow on her face that made her appear like a goddess.

Refused to take Ganpat Rao's Hath-Jhulai tax

Jam Ghat is situated between Indore and Maheshwar and Maratha Ganpat Rao who lived there and used to collect taxes from people who passed by. He had given the name of this tax as Hath-Jhulai tax. Over the years, he had collected huge amount of money. Ganpat Rao reached Maheshwar and wanted to give the money to Ahilya Bai, but she refused and told Ganpat to use the money for public good. Ganpat used the money to construct the Jam Darwaza, which stands even today and a big pond which is called Ahilyabai Holkar Talab.

Resolved land dispute between Holkars and Scindias

Udapura, near Bombay Bazar of Indore, was originally built in the name of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's sister-in-law Uda Bai. This land was given as kanyadan to Uda Bai when she got married to the Waghmare family in Indore. However, there was a dispute over this land between the Holkar state and Gwalior state, and it was left to Ahilya Bai to settle the matter. She ruled that the land will be used as Gauchar Bhoomi and no rent will be charged on it.

Her favourite cow died the same day she died

Ahilya Bai had a favourite cow named Shyama, whom she used to visit every morning. It is a great coincidence that on the day Ahilyabai passed away, Shyama also died.