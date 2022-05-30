Absence of rainfall disappoints Indoris; all districts of Indore division face pre-monsoon rain deficit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indoris are disappointed with the absence of pre-monsoon showers, so far, the regional meteorological department records show the district is running about 34 per cent deficit of pre-monsoon rainfall till now.

Moreover, all the districts of the Indore division have fallen deficit of pre-monsoon showers—mainly Alirajpur and Jhabua, which are deficit by 100 per cent of rain till May 27.

According to the records of the regional meteorological department, the period of pre-monsoon rain is from March to May and the actual rain in Indore district till May 27 is 4.2 mm, but the expected rainfall in the district is 6.4 mm. Going through the records of the past four years, the pre-monsoon showers in Indore district were in excess in 2021 and 2020 but it was about 84 per cent deficit in 2019.

‘Continued prevalence of La Niña conditions’

‘Due to the continued prevalence of La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific region, continuous spells of cold days in winter and continuous spells of hot days in summer (March and April) had taken place over central India. The western disturbances, which originated over the east Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea were not much effective and were weaker in Ariel extension, as well as the temporal axis. Due to these conditions, most of the districts of the western parts of Madhya Pradesh remain deficient in pre-monsoon rainfall’

— Dr Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist of Indian meteorological department, Bhopal

S-W Monsoon may finally hit Indore by June 20 or 21

According to Dr Singh, the South-West Monsoon has already hit Kerala on May 29, but it is comparatively weak. ‘The monsoon will intensify in a week and move forward. It’s expected to hit the state (Indore region) by June 20-21 when a proper spell of rain will be seen’

He added that Indore would continue to witness gusty winds and, as the effect of the western disturbance has ended, the temperature may increase by one-two degrees Celsius, but will remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days.

Situation of pre-monsoon rain in Indore division

District - Deficit/excess in last four years (in percentage)

2022 , 2021 , 2020 , 2019

Indore, -34 , 14 , 68 , -84

Jhabua, -100 , 88 , -34 , -53

Alirajpur, -100 , 254 , -45 , -57

Khandwa, -78 , -23 , 132 , -100

Khargone, -62 , -15 , -72 , -100

Burhanpur, -72 , -38 , -74 , -77

Dhar, -73 , -25 , 1 , 74

Barwani, -35 ,201 ,-26 ,-98