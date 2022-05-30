Indore: Case registered against son and father for raping minor girl, threatening family

Photo: Representative Image

A case was registered at Indore's Banganga police station on Monday against two people, a father and his son, for raping and threatening a minor neighbourhood girl.

Police said that incident took place on Sunday evening. The complainant in the case was the victim’s mother.

On Sunday, around 4 pm, the victim had gone out to buy biscuits while her mother had gone to take a bath. After half an hour, the mother noticed that her daughter had not returned home and went down to check on her only to find her missing.

While returning, she peeked at the neighbour's door that was slightly open and went ahead to ask them if they had seen her daughter or if she had come there during which she saw the accused raping her daughter.

Looking at the mother, the accused fled from the spot.

The woman then called her husband (the minor's father) and told her about the incident.

The victim's father, upon reaching, approached the neighbour where the accused's father threatened the family with dire consequences if they filed a case against his son.