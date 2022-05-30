Mumbai: Man convicted for Nirbhaya-like Sakinaka rape-murder case

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: In the brutal rape-murder of a old woman in September last year, a sessions court in Dindoshi on Monday convicted a man.

The crime, that was a grim reminder of the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, had led to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to condemn it and announce a fast-track trial in the case. The sentencing is likely on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Sep 11 and Sep 12 of last year. The victim was assaulted in her private part with a sharp weapon inside a stationary tempo parked in Sakinaka. It was a fatal assault; one that caused grievous injuries and led to her death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trial began in Nov last year in which the prosecution examined 37 witnesses. Among witnesses relied on by the prosecution led by special Public prosecutor Raja Thakare along with prosecutor Mahesh Mule, was an eye-witness who had seen the accused with the victim near the spot of the incident.

The prosecution had also produced CCTV footages in which the man was seen proceeding towards the spot. Government doctors who had examined the victim had also deposed.

In their arguments, the prosecution told the court that the doctors who had been deposed said that they had never seen such injuries in their career.

Read Also Sakinaka rape case: Defence to continue closing arguments on Friday