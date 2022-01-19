e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Indore: Six COVID-19 passengers stopped from boarding Dubai flight at airport

Of the six, five passengers had received both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines while a woman passenger is inoculated with four jabs of two different vaccines
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six passengers, including three women, were not allowed to board Air India's Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport on Wednesday after they were found infected with coronavirus, a health official said.

"As per protocol, every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 67 passengers were tested and the results of six passengers came out positive," Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department, told PTI.

She said that two of the six infected passengers are from Bhopal and four from Indore.

Of the six, five passengers had received both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines while a woman passenger is inoculated with four jabs of two different vaccines, Kourav said.

All six passengers are asymptomatic. They were sent back to their homes with advice to isolate themselves.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
