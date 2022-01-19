Indore: No lockdown even if there are 10K C-patients daily, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising number of corona-positive cases in the district, collector Manish Singh has categorically denied the possibility of imposing lockdown in the city.



He said, "Even if the cases rise to 10,000 per day, no 'hard' restriction would be imposed on the city."



Collector Singh was talking to the media after inspecting the New Loha Mandi in Lasudia area on Tuesday. He said that the number of corona patients is increasing daily in the city, but thankfully patients are also recovering quickly. According to the health department, there were 2,106 new corona patients on Tuesday; the highest in a single day in all the corona waves.

According to Singh, hospital admissions are far less this time. If hospital admissions increase, then we will think about imposing restrictions.

On Monday, just 135 patients were hospitalised. Most of the patients are in home isolation, and the health department is keeping watch on their health condition.

"We are keeping watch on the corona situation in the city," the collector added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST