Indore: Police rifle recovered from Alirajpur village

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Badgonda, Kishanganj and Betma police led by Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh got success in recovery of the INSAS rifle of Badgonda police and arrest of the main accused on Monday night.

Actually, dacoits had entered into a school owner’s house at Ganglakhedi village to loot them on January 5 late at night. They beat up two police constables black and blue and took away the rifle from Constable Rajesh Jat when he and one more constable tried to intercept them on January 6 wee hours.

Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar told that the investigating team received input from a source about the person named Akesh alias Akash Baghl of Kadwal village falling under Bori police station in Alirajpur district seen roaming with a service rifle. A team was sent to the village, Akesh was taken into custody for interrogation, during which he confessed the crime, and he spoke about the names of other accused Somla, Kalam, Raju and Mukesh of Pipalderiya village. On his statement, a service rifle was also recovered from his house and the police team is raiding all possible places for arresting the other accused.

It is to be noted that the entire administrative machinery was on alert after this incident and senior police officers decided to deploy senior police officers for proper investigation. As Mhow had young officers in the police, Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh was assigned the task of supervising that investigation. Singh supervised it and the police got success in the case.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:53 AM IST