Indore: MP Lawani to support 25 selected start-ups under Sansad Seva Sankalp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Shankar Lawani has launched a portal for funding top 25 start-ups in the city.

The aim is to support the start-ups in the city and make Indore as start-up city of India, as well, Lawani said, adding that 25 start-ups of the city will be supported in the first phase.

“Under Sansad Seva Sankalp, I want to make Indore as the start-up capital of the country,” he said.

Lalwani said that India is rapidly emerging as a start-up nation under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“Start-ups of Indore are making their mark at the national level,” he said.

Lalwani stated that Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently urged venture capitalists and big investors to invest in Tier-2 cities.

“To participate in the said scheme, a form has to be filled by login on the website ShankarLalwani.com and after that a committee will consider all the applications and select 25 start-ups. The selected start-ups will be provided with mentoring, funding and other requirements with the help of partnerships,” a staff member of Lawani said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:40 PM IST