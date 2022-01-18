e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Indore: MP Lawani to support 25 selected start-ups under Sansad Seva Sankalp

“Under Sansad Seva Sankalp, I want to make Indore as the start-up capital of the country,” Lalwani said.
Staff Reporter
Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Shankar Lawani has launched a portal for funding top 25 start-ups in the city.

The aim is to support the start-ups in the city and make Indore as start-up city of India, as well, Lawani said, adding that 25 start-ups of the city will be supported in the first phase.

“Under Sansad Seva Sankalp, I want to make Indore as the start-up capital of the country,” he said.

Lalwani said that India is rapidly emerging as a start-up nation under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“Start-ups of Indore are making their mark at the national level,” he said.

Lalwani stated that Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently urged venture capitalists and big investors to invest in Tier-2 cities.

“To participate in the said scheme, a form has to be filled by login on the website ShankarLalwani.com and after that a committee will consider all the applications and select 25 start-ups. The selected start-ups will be provided with mentoring, funding and other requirements with the help of partnerships,” a staff member of Lawani said.

ALSO READ

Indore: IIM-I's PGP-HRM placements sees highest package at Rs 36.4 lakh Indore: IIM-I's PGP-HRM placements sees highest package at Rs 36.4 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Advertisement