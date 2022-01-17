Indore: IIM-I's PGP-HRM placements sees highest package at Rs 36.4 lakh

Indore

Days after releasing PGP placement report, Indian Institute of Management Indore announced placements for the 2020-2022 batch of Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) with highest package being Rs 36.4 lakh and average salary increasing by 12.2 per cent.

A press release issued by IIM Indore stated that the final placement of the PGP-HRM reached even greater heights this year by registering a record average CTC of Rs 20.46 lakh per annum which is a 12.2 per cent jump over the last year. The highest package offered this year stood at Rs 36.4 lakh per annum. The average package for the top 10 percentile of the batch stood at Rs 28.46 lakh per annum and for the top 25 percentile it was Rs 23.45 lakh per annum.

Overall around 20 plus recruiters offered prestigious roles to the 35 students of PGP-HRM. IIM Indore graduates were offered roles across various domains in HR. From the BFSI domain Hero Fincorp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata AMC recruited in large numbers in the virtual placement drive. IT/ITES sector stood second with participation from Bristlecone, Capgemini, IBM, and Searce. Prominent recruiters in the Manufacturing domain included Lohia Corp and Haber.

Conglomerates like Galadari Brothers, Dubai and DCM Shriram took part in the placement drive. GAIL, Allcargo Logistics, Crompton Graves, Jasper Colin Research, and People Business were among the other prominent recruiters.

"PGP-HRM is the flagship HR programme of IIM Indore that has created its own mark which is evident in the faith reposed by the industry in our students. We look forward to strengthening our relations with the industry by creating business-orientated and socially conscious HR professionals and carrying forward such success stories in the upcoming years,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

