Indore: Six bins, each day: City makes first bid in country to segregate waste in 6 categories

Indore: Eyeing cleanest city tag for fifth time in a row, the city is setting new benchmarks on cleanliness front.

In yet another first, the cleanest city has launched a massive campaign for segregation of six types of waste at source. Residents have been asked to segregate waste generated in their houses in six categories - dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste, plastic waste, e-waste and household hazardous waste - and dump in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) vans reaching their doors.

The IMC on Sunday started ‘six bins, each day’ campaign for public awareness from Panchsheel Nagar in Indore assembly constituency number 1. The campaign kick-started in presence of former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta, former corporator Changi Ram Yadav, additional municipal commissioner Shrangar Srivastava superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, Divine NGO head Amit Chauhan.

Through street plays and Swachhta Band, residents of Panchsheel Nagar showed how waste can be separated in six different categories. Zumba aerobics was also performed on Indore’s celebratory song under guidance of trainer Jitendra Meshram and his team.

How does it work?

For each type of waste, different compartments are fitted to IMC vans. Compartment colours are different. Blue colour compartment is for dry waste, green colour for wet waste, grey colour for e-waste, yellow colour for sanitary waste, black colour for hazardous waste and one for plastic waste.

Household hazardous waste includes fused bulbs, tube lights and other glass materials. The IMC has roped in non-government organisations to educate people about importance of segregation of waste at source. Employees of NGOs are going door-to-door and asking people to segregate waste generated in their houses in six different types.