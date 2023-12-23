Indore: Six Arrested With 60 Stolen Mobile Phones, Accessories

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were arrested with 60 stolen mobile phones and some mobile phone accessories, police said on Friday. Interestingly, the accused were staying in a hut in Gandhi Nagar area where they used to sleep during the day and committed thefts at night. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours of tracing them and they are being questioned for one of their accomplices.

According to Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Anil Yadav, a gang was involved in stealing electronic gadgets and mobile phones in the area for a few months. After an expensive mobile phone theft, a police team was constituted to trace the gang members. The team was patrolling the area when three suspects were seen near Gandhi Nagar Square. The suspects fled the scene on seeing the police but while doing so a mobile phone fell from their pocket. The police took the phone with them and found that it was stolen from a shop in the Aerodrome area. During the investigation, police raided a hut and arrested six youths from there. They first confessed to stealing four mobile phones and later confessed to stealing many phones from many shops in the city. After that, the police recovered 60 mobile phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Akash Baghel, Vishnu Dabar, Vishnu Katare, Bunty alias Yuvraj, Imran and Bablu, all residents of Gandhi Nagar area and Dewas.

They allegedly informed the police that they were staying in a hut which was provided by a caretaker in the Gandhi Nagar area. They used to sleep in the hut during the day and committed thefts during the night. The police are also investigating the role of the caretaker. One of their accomplices from Ujjain was on the run till the filing of the report. Police said that some of the accused were also involved in an ATM loot case in the city. An investigation is on into the case.