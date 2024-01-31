Indore: Single Window Facility Opens For Disabled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A single window facility for the disabled rolled out at the Collector office from Tuesday. A portal will also be launched soon. Besides, an employment fair will also be held for the disabled next month.

In the Jansunvai (public hearing) held at the collector office on Tuesday, collector Asheesh Singh reached out to people with disabilities and listened to them and resolved their complaints. He also listened to the problems of other applicants and resolved them as much as possible. In view of the problems of the disabled coming in large numbers to the public hearing, a special initiative has been taken to solve them permanently so that they do not have to wander here and there for their work.

Collector Singh inaugurated the single window facility for the convenience of the disabled. The single window has begun in the ground floor of the Collector office. At the single window, the employees of Collector Office and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) are posted and they will solve problems of the disabled. Through this facility, work related to pension, Aadhaar card, disability certificate, UID, composite ID etc. of the disabled will be made. Along with this, the disabled can also apply for artificial limbs here.

Portal to be launched soon

On the initiative of Collector Singh, a portal will soon be launched to provide jobs to the disabled in private companies and to connect them with startups. Those who wish to get a job and begin a startup will be able to apply. On the other hand, companies will also register themselves and provide jobs to eligible youth. Necessary assistance for startups will also be given to the youth.