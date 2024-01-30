Bhopal: Ram Aayenge-Fame Singer Receives Bollywood Offers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Aayenge-fame Bhajan singer Swati Mishra said she received several offers from Bollywood to sing for films.

“If the content is good, then one will definitely get success,” she told media persons here on Tuesday. Swati was in the city to perform at Ravindra Bhawan on Tuesday evening at a concert, Peer Parai Jaane Re, organised by Swaraj Sanchanalaya on death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Chief minister Mohan Yadav was present at the function, which was part of concluding day of five-day 39th Lokrang Mahotsav.

She told media persons that she recorded the song, Ram Aayenge, after she heard Prem Bhushan singing it on harmonium. “I loved it and then I thought of recording it. The song was recorded in October,” she added.

Swati said she began receiving applause after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet. “People tell me that I uploaded this song again for consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya but it is not so. I uploaded this during Diwali,” she said.

“Social media platforms have given me a lot. I didn't expect it. Social media gives overnight stardom. You keep working hard. If the content is good then it will definitely go viral,” she added. Swati presented devotional and film songs at Lokrang.