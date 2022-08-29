Indore: Silk Expo organised by Weavers’ Society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Silk Expo organized by the Weavers’ Society in Abhay Prashal on Sunday, weavers from across the country brought handcrafted garments. Kanjeevaram of Tamil Nadu, Tusser of Bhagalpur, Coral Silk of Assam, Kani of Kashmir, Baluchari of Bengal, Jamdani to Ikkat of Telangana and many more state handlooms were presented at the exhibition.

Silk Patola sarees are a speciality of Gujarat, but now they are also made in Benares. Kaleem Ahmed of Benares has brought Patola made of cotton silk. He said the weaving of Patola made of seven colours is so complicated that two artisans can make only 20 cm of the cloth in a day. The reason is that the seven coloured threads run together. These sarees cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh , and take around two months to be woven. Tanchui and Jamavar sarees have also come from Benares.

A full range of Vishwajeet Kanjeevaram sarees has been brought from Tamil Nadu. These sarees made of gold and silver zari and are priced at between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh.

Bhupendra has brought Coral Silk sarees of Assam, while Santosh of Bhagalpur has brought dress materials, saris and suits.

Appan Ramulu from Telangana has brought sarees, suits and dress materials of Ikkat, Kalamkari and Mangalagiri cotton. Along with these, there is also the handloom of Kashmir, Ladakh and Gujarat. Block-printed bed sheets and quilts from Kutch, in Gujarat, are also something special.

