Indore: Youth held for trying to molest elderly woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for trying to molest his friend’s mother in the Malharganj area, the police said on Sunday. The woman’s son had gone off on the accused’s bike when the youth committed the crime. He fled from the scene soon after the woman cried for help. The police are investigating the case further.

According to the police, the 60-year-old woman lodged a complaint that her son’s friend, named Rahul, had touched her with bad intentions at her home. Her son had gone to a relative’s home on Rahul’s bike and had asked Rahul to stay home till he came back.

After finding the friend’s mother alone in the house, the accused tried to molest her. When the woman cried for help, the people of the area gathered around but the accused had fled the scene by then. After registering a case, the police arrested the accused from the area on Sunday.