Indore: DAVV only state-run varsity in MP with NAAC accreditation

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is the only university with Grade A+ accreditation in the state, but it is also the lone state-run university in MP which is accredited with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

A closer look at NAAC data revealed that a total of six universities out of 49 universities in the state are accredited with the NAAC. Of them, DAVV is the only government university which is accredited with the NAAC.

Previously, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya was also among the government-run universities and was accredited with the NAAC. But the accreditation of RGPV, which is under the umbrella of the directorate of technical education, expired last month.

Indore division academic director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat held Covid-19 responsible for this scenario in the state. “Jiwaji University, Barkatullah University, Rani Durgawati University and VikramVishwavidyalaya’s accreditation exhausted in 2020, the same year that Covid-19 broke out in the country. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the process of renewing the accreditation status of universities couldn’t be conducted,” he said.

Among the universities which are accredited with the NAAC are Bharati Vidyapeeth University (deemed university), Rabindranath Tagore University, ITM University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, People’s University and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya.

No private varsity in city accredited

There are as many as nine private universities in the city. Barring Sri Aruobindo University, all the other varsities are eligible for NAAC accreditation, but they have not applied for it till date. Silawat said the NAAC awards grades to institutions on the basis of their standards. ‘If any university gets a lower grade from the NAAC, it takes a toll on their admissions, so private universities shy away from obtaining accreditation,’ he added

Institutions shy away from NAAC

NAAC accredited universities on letter grade. Institutions which score above 3.51 on a scale of 4 are awarded A++ grade, whereas institutions scoring between 3.26 and 3.5 are awarded A+ grade. Institutions scoring from 3.01 to 3.25 are awarded A grade, from 2.76 to 3 awarded B++, from 2.51 to 2.75 awarded B+, from 2.01 to 2.5 awarded B and from 1.51 to 2 awarded C grade. Institutions scoring below 1.51 are not awarded any letter grade. Universities and colleges shy away from getting accreditation from the NAAC for fear of getting a low grade as that impacts their admissions.