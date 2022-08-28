Indore: Over 2.5 lakh aspirants appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Top 3,000 from Indore and 2.5 lakh aspirants who cleared JEE Main 2022 attempted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on Sunday. The examination was conducted at six centres in Indore.

As per the JEE Advanced paper pattern 2022, the exam was conducted in an online mode having two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers were of 3 hours each. That is about 6 hours of focused application of the subjects.

This year, JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per basic review and feedback, the examination was tough. However, well-prepared candidates did their best and still rated their attempt as fair.

Break up of JEE Advanced Paper

Paper 1:- 180 marks

Sec 1 :- 8 integer type questions (+3, 0) 24 Marks

Sec 2 :- 6 Multiple correct ( +4, - 2) 24 marks

Sec 3 :- Matrix match (+3, - 1) 12 marks.

Total 24+24+12=60 Marks

Shared by JEE mentor Kamal Sharma

Physics was toughest

Based on students feedback Maths part was normal and not tough, Chemistry was scoring and the Physics part was a bit difficult

“I was nervous but I am happy with my attempt and hoping to get into IIT Bombay soon,” Samyak Jain said. He added that among the three sections physics was tougher as compared to others.

“There were high level questions that required precision and time,” Akarsh Gupta, another aspirant said. He added that chemistry was fairly easy with NCERT based question.

Read Also Bhopal: Breast reduction surgery at AIIMS