Bhopal: Breast reduction surgery at AIIMS

Breast tissues weighing over 2 kg were removed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, performed breast reduction surgery on Saturday after a woman complained of back and shoulder pain.

A 41-year-old woman underwent breast reduction surgery at the Department of Plastic Surgery, AIIMS Bhopal, after which she got rid of her back and shoulder pain.

During the surgery, breast tissues weighing more than two kilograms were removed. The surgeons were Dr Manal Mohammad Khan, Dr Gaurav Chaturvedi, Dr Vedprakash Rao Cheruvu from Department of Plastic Surgery, Dr Vaishali Waindeskar, Dr Harish Kumar from Department of Anesthesia.

According to AIIMS doctors, women whose breast size becomes very large complain of stiffness or pain in the back, waist and shoulders due to weight of breasts. Breast reduction surgery removes part of the breast.

This reduces the size of the breast and eliminates extra load on the back and shoulders, which provides relief to patients. Patients are discharged in two to three days after surgery.

Many types of cosmetic surgeries like liposuction, breast enhancement surgery, rhinoplasty, and fat grafting are performed at AIIMS, Bhopal.

