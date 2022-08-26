Bhopal: 12th National Science Film Festival of India ends with award function

Bhopal: Winners at the award ceremony |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12th National Science Film Festival of India (NSFFI) concluded with an award ceremony on Friday. Minister of Science and Technology Omprakash Saklecha presided over the event. Khajuraho MP and State BJP president VD Sharma was the chief guest.

The fifth and last day of film festival saw panel discussion on screened films, movies selected for award and a screening of film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan.

Under the four categories of the film festival, three best films were awarded in each category. On The Brink - The Indian Pangolin, an English language film directed by Akanksha Sood Singh, won Golden Beaver (first prize) in the Interface category (films funded/made by government and non government institutions).

In Fusion category (films made by independent filmmakers), Wade, another English language film, depicting perils of climate change won the first prize. The other two categories were films made by degree/ diploma-level students/ research scholars, and films made by school students from class 6 to 12, in which My Life as a Snail and Pahal: A Step Towards Change, won first prize respectively.

Hema Kumari, a 20- year-old filmmaker from Bihar won Poonam Chaurasiya Memorial Award as best woman science filmmaker/ cinematographer/editor. Solo - A Wonder Herb of Ladakh and Tale of a Bengali Frog won the jury special mention awards.

Indian Council of Social Science Research Director Dr JK Bajaj, who was the special guest joined the event online. He said, “Madhya Pradesh is full of historical, geographical, scientific and natural resources. There is a vast possibility of making science and technology movies in the state.”

Speaking at the event, well-known documentary maker and actor Siddharth Kak gave suggestions for upcoming science film festivals, which included adding a category for debut filmmakers to promote science-based films. He also suggested adding a lifetime achievement award. MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), Director General Anil Kothari expressed gratitude.