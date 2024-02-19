Indore: Silawat Urges Vaishnaw To Upgrade Railway Facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure upgraded railway services between Indore and Ujjain during Simhastha 2028, water resource minister Tulsi Silawat met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday and shared a demand letter with him urging for necessary changes and modifications in train schedules and starting of trains and other needs. During the meeting with the Union Railway Minister, minister Silawat said that Indore, being the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is rapidly developing into the category of metro cities of the country.

Along with this, in view of transportation facilities for devotees coming for Simhastha to be held in the year 2028, it is extremely necessary in public interest to expand railway facilities. Silawat informed the railway minister that Indore-Amritsar train should be run 3 days a week for the Sikh community of Indore and for passengers going to New Delhi. He also asked Vaishnaw that Indore-New Delhi-Indore, which used to operate a DEMU train in the morning between Mhow-Fatehabad (Chandravatiganj) should be re-operated.

For the convenience and safety of the general public, Rail Over Bridge (ROB) should be approved near Mangliya and Singapore Township. Minister Silawat also urged to make Fatehabad a model station.

Boundary wall requested

For security reasons, a request was made to construct boundary walls on both sides near the accident site where two girl students died on the railway track in Mangliya area on December 28, 2023.