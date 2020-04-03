Indore: Shreemaya Hotel acquired for doctors' stay serving mankind amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: Hotel Shreemaya located on RNT Road will be home to the doctors and officers of the health department who are tirelessly serving mankind like their fraternity across the nation.

This stay was confirmed after the hotel owner Mukesh replied in the affirmative to the disctrict collector, Manish Singh's formal request.

The hotel administration has stated that they have offered AC rooms with food and beverages facilities to the personnel of this essential services. The strategic location of the hotel will make it easier for the doctors and officials of the health department to reach MY Hospital and other surrounding hospitals, where COVID-19 positive as well as under quarantine patients are being treated.