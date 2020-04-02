Indore: Cops dress up as ghosts to aware people about coronavirus amid lockdown

In a bid to scare the daylights out of people, some cops are going to shed the khaki for some time now. instead, they will don the dress of ghosts and convey the fatal message on corona. this was done in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday.

The Vijay Nagar police station incharge, Tehzeeb Qazi corroborated the same.

"In this awareness drive, two policemen were dressed in ghost costumes with a placard pasted on their dresses bearing the vital caution attached to Corona and also urge people to stay at home We have conducted the drive in almost all colonies of our police station area", TI Qazi said.

The police also executed the drive on Vijayanagar square where they stopped every vehicle and conveyed the message. The drive was conducted under the presence of TI Qazi.