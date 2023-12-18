Indore Should Now Work On Sustainability, Say NRIs

Participants of the summit sharing light moments. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pointing out that the world now looked at them with more respect than before, Indoreans residing abroad, who had come to participate in Indori NRI Summit in the city on Sunday, said that Indore has earned a big name across the globe for cleanliness and now it’s time for the city to work towards achieving sustainable goals.

“If one city that deserves to give it a try to attain sustainability in India, it is Indore. Its people and their commitment have shown, time and again, that if they decide on something, then the sky is the limit,” said Meenakshi from Dubai.

She stated that since the last decade, Indians have been respected more than ever before. “Being residents of Indore, we get some special treatment as we come from the cleanest city in India,” he added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav serves the city’s famous poha at Vishwram Bagh to Indorean NRIs who came to participate in the Indori summit on Sunday. | ANAND SHIVRE

Sapna also from UAE echoed similar thoughts stating that the city should also work for clean air and greenery.

Some other NRIs also spoke on similar lines at Indori NRI Summit on Sunday hosted by the IMC.

NRIs from more than 32 countries, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE and Australia participated in the summit in offline mode.

Many others from different countries participated virtually in the summit which was inaugurated by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Sanghchalak Rupesh Modh at Brilliant Convention Center.

Indore-3 MLA Rakesh Golu Shukla, collector Ilayaraja T, mayor-in-council members Nandkishore Pahadia, Jitu Yadav, Abhishek and others were present at the inaugural function.

A woman participant for Dubai sharing her suggestion with IMC official during Indori NRI Summit at BCC | ANANDSHIVRE

On this occasion, Indori NRI magazine was released by the mayor and other guests.

Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of state for external affairs joined the summit virtually as chief guest.

She said that India is shining on the world stage today due to the tireless efforts of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said that Indian diaspora is best in the world and they care a lot about their country.

The Union minister also hailed Bhargav for his initiative to organize Indori NRI Summit on the lines of Prawasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

We are the only urban body to hold NRI summit: Bhargav

The mayor said that Indore Municipal Corporation is the only urban body which holds NRI summits for its residents living abroad.

Noting that Indore is not only the cleanest but also the smartest and No. 1 city in air quality, Bhargav said that even PM Modi is all praises for this city.

Bhargav assured participating NRIs of including their suggestions in the development plan of Indore.

‘Indians abroad not dubbed “curry smelling people” any more’

During the Indore NRI Summit, Indoreans from different countries shared their experiences and gave their suggestions regarding the development of the city.

---Ashwariya Joshi from Australia, who has returned to Indore and launched a start-up here, said that the city has environment for start-ups. All it needs is establishing daycare facilities so that working women need not have to compromise on their careers.

----Meenal Upadhayay from Scotland said NRI community can support better industry-academia linkages so that the city develops as an educational hub. The city should develop some system for helping parents of NRIs living in the city in times of need.

---Ankit Sharma from Chicago said that Indore has the potential to become a tech hub. There is scope in the health sector. The city should provide an environment for us, especially single-point window. The mayor said that a Helpline is in the offing.

----Ankur Mishra from UK said that there is a platform where NRIs can share ideas. Traffic is a major issue in this city. Forget my old father, even I couldn’t drive in this city today, even though I had learnt to drive here.

--- Prameet Makhode from the US said that Indore is doing well in health sector. There are about 3 lakh people who come to India annually for treatment, Indore can excel in this sector and can attract medical tourism.

---Manish Sihote from the US said that when he went to New Zealand in 2005 he was thoroughly scanned at airport. Last year, when he visited Auckland again he was welcomed with warmth, thanks to Modiji who changed the perception of the world towards Indians, he added. He is developing a forest on 20 acres in Indore.

---Amber from Singapore said that Indians aren't called “curry-smelling people” anymore. So the difference has been palpable since Modi came to power. He said that there should be a flight between Indore and Singapore.

--- Yash, an architect from US said that it’s high time Indore should focus on the green economy.