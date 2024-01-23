Indore: Shivaji Market Shifting In Rough Waters

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The matter of shifting of Shivaji Market is continuously getting complicated. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Market Department investigated and found that there were 45 shopkeepers who had sold their shops to other people on agreement. Now the corporation has sent a letter to the government asking for guidelines in the entire matter, so that the remaining action can be completed.

After building a new market in Nandlalpura, the Smart City officials had given consent to market department officials to complete the lottery process for allotment of shops. Since then, the market department of the corporation was busy investigating the cases of shops.

Officials say that out of 126, there are 45 shopkeepers who had sold the shops to other people on the basis of agreement years ago and if the shops are allotted afresh, then the matter can get disputed. Due to this, the corporation has written a letter to the Urban Administration Department explaining the entire matter and has also sought guidelines from top officials. Its action can be completed only after receiving guidelines from Bhopal.

It is noteworthy that the corporation is going to shift shopkeepers to the new market and carry out many works there under River Front Development project.