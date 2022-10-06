Indore: SGST Commissioner releases book of CA Saraf on E-invoice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) commissioner Lokesh Jatav released a book on E-invoice on Thursday. The book is written by senior CA JP Saraf. On this occasion, additional commissioner of SGST Tanavi Hudda, GST expert Sunil P Jain, CA SN Goyal and writer of the book Saraf were present.

Earlier, in April 2018, when E-way was introduced, Saraf wrote another book on this issue. He said his recent book had chapters on such issues as: Incidence of e-invoice with exemptions; Getting ready for e-invoicing; Timing for issuing e-invoice; Modes of generation; Invoice Registration Portal; Generating e-invoice; e-Credit/e-Debit Note; Cancellation and amendment of e-invoice; Interoperability with E-Way Bill; and GSTR-1 and GSTR 2A.

The other issues included in the book are: Consequence of defaults, penalties and punishments; E-invoice in various supply scenarios; E-invoice toolkit (checklist); User Manual of Bulk Generation & Cancellation Tool; User Manual of GePP (GST e-invoice preparing and printing); Relevant notifications issued on e-invoice; List of GSP (GST Suvidha Providers) across India; Handy list of codes used, such as Error Codes during validation of IRN State Codes, Country Codes, Currency Codes, Quantity Codes, Search Link to Port Code, HSN Code and Pin Code; and Relevant Sections and Rules of GST law.