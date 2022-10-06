Indore: CA convocation; 600 students get degrees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the convocation ceremony held in the city on Thursday, over 600 CA students got their degrees. They include 400 boys and 200 girls. In a unique initiative this time, around 20,000 new CA members were awarded degrees simultaneously in 14 cities across the country at the same time on the same day. The main function held in New Delhi was inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal and the programme was telecast at all 14 places.

In the city, the convocation ceremony of new CA members was held at the DAVV auditorium. It was organised by the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). MP Shankar Lalwani, CA Kemisha Soni, CA Anand Jain and CA Kirti Joshi offered the degrees to the students.

Lalwani, while delivering his speech as the guest, congratulated all the new CA members. He said that CAs were the backbone of the economy, just as they were in ancient Vedic times. CAs are essential for a strong financial system. They are the ‘Artha Munis’ (financial saints) of the present day.

Programme director and central council member Kemisha Soni said the question on which direction to move in a job or practice was on the minds of many new people, so they were advised to take their decision keeping in mind the long-term vision.

Kirti Joshi, regional council member, said, “We should learn from a small child. Whenever we ask him to do any work, he says, ‘Yes’. It shows his ability to take risks. If you work without fear, taking risks, success comes easily. This mantra is very useful while practising or doing a job.”

Anand Jain, chairman, Indore CA Branch, said there were five mantras for success in the profession. These were: Work hard; don’t copy paste; pursue your vision; every day is new, learn something new; keep studying, stay updated with the law.

Glimpses of the ceremony

A member came from Dubai just to attend the convocation.

Besides the state, members from such states as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and others also participated.

There were some members who were trying hard since 2008, but have now succeeded.