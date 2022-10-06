Indore: Not officers, cleanest city tag because of sanitation workers and residents, says Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Thursday said that there is no role of officers in Indore clinching the cleanest city tag for the sixth time in a row.

“The credit for the cleanest city title for the sixth time goes to sanitation workers and residents of the city. Officers have no role in it,” he said while addressing a program organized at Brilliant Convention Center for felicitation sanitation workers.

Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said that if there was any role of officers in cleanliness, why the then municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh, who is currently a collector of Ujjain, couldn’t bag the cleanest city title for the ancient town?

“One more officer who was cleanliness in charge in Indore has been shifted to Ujjain,” the senior BJP leader said without naming Sandeep Soni.

Around 8500 sanitation workers work day and night all seasons to maintain cleanliness in Indore which was recently adjudged the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.