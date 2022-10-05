Bhopal: Private company director dies following cardiac arrest while playing cricket

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Executive director of a private company allegedly died of cardiac arrest while he was playing a cricket match here in Piplani area on Tuesday evening.

According to Piplani police, the deceased identified as Yogesh Gupta (34), a resident of Rewa district, was an executive director in a private company in the health sector. He lived in a rented flat in Ashoka Garden area here under Piplani police station.

He was playing cricket along with his friends. He ran to catch the ball when he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. He fell on the ground. His friends rushed him to a private hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

According to Piplani police, the man died of cardiac seizure. His friends told police that Gupta used to smoke cigarettes a lot.

Piplani police has ruled out the possibility of any foul play behind the death. However, an investigation is on. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Wednesday after a post-mortem examination.

