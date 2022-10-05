e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar announced the birth of their baby boy on Wednesday, October 5.

Ajinkya took to social media to share the news with his followers.

"This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings," he wrote on Instagram.

This is the couple's second child after they welcomed their daughter Aarya in October 2019.

Ajinkya and Radhika tied the knot in September 2014.

Recently, Ajinkya lead West Zone to their 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

ISL to kick off on October 7, fans set for return to stadiums

ISL to kick off on October 7, fans set for return to stadiums

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma shares light moment with Dinesh Karthik after 3rd T20, watch

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma shares light moment with Dinesh Karthik after 3rd T20, watch

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's wife hospitalised with chikungunya

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to lead home side to 3-wkt win in 1st T20

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to lead home side to 3-wkt win in 1st T20