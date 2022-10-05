Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome baby boy

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar announced the birth of their baby boy on Wednesday, October 5.

Ajinkya took to social media to share the news with his followers.

"This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings," he wrote on Instagram.

This is the couple's second child after they welcomed their daughter Aarya in October 2019.

Ajinkya and Radhika tied the knot in September 2014.

Recently, Ajinkya lead West Zone to their 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs.