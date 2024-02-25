Indore: SGSITS Student Thrashed By Hostlers Of College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BE student from SGSITS was allegedly thrashed by some students, who live in the hostel of the institute, on Friday night. Hostelers attacked him when he tried to intervene when his senior was being manhandled by the accused, After the incident, the day scholars gave a written complaint to the director of the institute.

According to Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Yadav, Yashraj Rathore, a resident of Gandhwani and staying in the city in Geeta Bhawan area has lodged a complaint that his cousin Priyanshu Rathore is a BE 2nd year student at SGSITS. He was thrashed by three students named Manvendra, Deepanshu and Devansh. Priyanshu hails from Gandhwani in Dhar district and he lives in a flat in the Geeta Bhawan area.

Priyanshu along with his friends was going somewhere when he spotted some youths misbehaving with his senior Vikas on YN Road. Priyanshu tried to intervene when the group of students, who live in the hostel of the institute, thrashed him. One of the youths attacked Priyanshu with a belt due to which he received injury on his face. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. After this incident, the day scholars of the institute gave a written complaint against some students living in the hostel and demanded strict action against them.