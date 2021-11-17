Indore: Sex racket busted, 2 women among seven arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided a flat and busted a sex racket in Lasudia area on Monday. Seven people including two girls were arrested from there.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Indramani Patel, information was received that some people were staying in a flat and their activities were suspicious. After the information, the police team raided the flat in Scheme Number 114 and arrested two girls and five men from there. Two of the men are the agents, who brought the girls to the city. The girls are from Raisen and Haryana and they were staying in the flat for a few days.

They were taken to the police station and they were booked under the relevant section of the IPC. The role of the flat owner is being investigated by the police.

