Madhya Pradesh: father wanted to me do something for underprivileged children, says Sachin Tendulkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has said that his father told him to work for betterment of underprivileged children.

Tendulkar, who was called the God of Cricket, was in Madhya Pradesh on the anniversary of his retirement from the game. He visited Dewas and Sehore districts to attend events organized by social welfare organizations which work for the deprived children.

Remembering his father, Tendulkar said, “My father always wanted me to do something for the betterment of deprived children. I am here with Parivar Educational Society working for the deprived children to fulfil my father’s wish.”

He also interacted with children at Sandalpur village of Khategaon tehsil in Dewas district. He was accompanied by a team, making a documentary on those children.

He also promised to help these children through his Sachin Tendulkar foundation.

According to reports, the Tendulkar foundation is also supporting the construction of a residential school for 2,300 children in Sewaniya village of Sehore district.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:01 PM IST