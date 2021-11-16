Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore's New Campus in Mumbai inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore will be taking ahead its expedition in Mumbai with a new campus, situated at Hiranandani Knowledge Park, Powai.

This new state-of-the-art campus was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on Tuesday.

Prof Saumya Ranjan Dash, dean-programmes; Prof Subin Sudhir, chair-executive education, Prof Ganesh Nidugala, chair-alumni affairs and Prof Ashish Sadh, faculty, IIM Indore were also present on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Rai mentioned about various milestones achieved by the institute in past 25 years.

Noting that IIM Indore recently celebrated its silver jubilee, he shared the journey of IIM Indore from a small campus in Rajendra Nagar to a 193-acre campus, Prabandh Shikhar at Indore.

“We have also expanded overseas to Dubai, UAE, offering numerous short and long-term executive programmes in business administration, strategic financial management, strategic marketing management and supply chain management, with our educational partners,” he said.

“Today, IIM Indore has more than 9000+ alumni, 100+ faculty and 15+ flagship and executive programmes; including the unique 5-year integrated programme in management – IPM, which completed its 10 years recently,” he added.

The institute has been taking various initiatives under the Institutional Social Responsibility and also contributing to the nation building by collaborating with government and administrative bodies.

“While we have organized training sessions for digital literacy and financial empowerment of women; we have also collaborated with Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh Government for various initiatives. Recently, we also conducted a free-of-cost leadership development programme for the frontline doctors – KRITAJNA, expressing gratitude to their selfless, noble and devoted services during the pandemic,” said Rai.

“Moving to a new campus in Mumbai – a city of dreams gives us confidence, but we are full of gratefulness, for we are capable to contribute to creating a better world,” he concluded.

20,000 sq feet new campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure

Spread over 20,000 sq feet, the new campus has seven classrooms, two board rooms, one meeting room, one studio room, one recreation room and one cafeteria. The library on the campus has 700 books and 2.5 e-books, along with a huge database that includes IIM Indore campus library access as well.

The flagship Post Graduate Programme for Executives in Mumbai – PGPMX and various executive programmes and Management Development Programmes will be conducted on this campus.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:26 PM IST