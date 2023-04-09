Indore: Sewerage improvement scheme's bhoomi pujan mired in controversy 

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal president Sunita Birla along with Congress leaders and councillors performed the bhoomi pujan of ambitious sewerage improvement scheme in Sanawad on Sunday. Addressing the event, Birla said that the scheme aims to provide a permanent solution to the waste water drainage issue in the town by treating and managing sewage water to avoid pollution.

Congress council is committed to the all-round development of the town. Congress leader Narendra Patel, municipal vice president Nayana Chowdhary, councillor Jyoti Gupta, Pawan Arjhare, municipal president representative Inder Birla also attended. On the other hand, BJP marked its opposition to the ceremony, MLA Sachin Birla said that the scheme at a total cost of Rs 44 crore is a joint project of the BJP governments at the Center and the state.

Municipal president, Congress councillors and leaders unofficially performed Bhumi Pujan in a hurry to take credit. MPs, BJP councillors leaders and municipal officials were not informed about the bhoomi pujan. The sewerage plant scheme will be inaugurated soon in the presence of MP Gyaneshwar Patil, minister in-charge Kamal Patel, BJP leaders and senior citizens of the town.

BJP councillors Rajesh Anjane, Bunty Rathore councillor representative Sudish Verma, Durgesh Parihar, BJP leader Lakshminarayan Patel also marked their protest. Chief Municipal Officer Vikas Dabur denied receiving any information related to the event.

Giving details, MLA said that a huge sewerage plant at Anaj Mandi on Khargone road and two pumping stations will be set up.