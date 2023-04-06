Lady sarpanch, her husband dragged, beaten by her deputy, husband in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Jhirniya block of Khargone district witnessed a shocking incident, where a gram panchayat sarpanch and her husband were dragged on the road, kicked around and abused by none other than the deputy sarpanch and her husband in the middle of the road.

The accused continued to assault the sarpanch and her husband even after she pleaded.

The incident was reported at Mitawal gram panchayat. The video of the entire incident went viral, where deputy sarpanch Kalpanabai and her husband Ritesh Pagare were found abusing and beating sarpanch Durgabai and her husband Tinupal with shoes and slippers.

Those who prepared the video claimed that the incident was reported in front of gram panchayat society building. The accused also threatened the sarpanch and her husband.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the incident, the victim sarpanch Durga Bai with her husband lodged a report at Chainpur police station. The victim informed that the conflict occurred over the construction of a sewage lane in the village.

Sarpanch Durgabai claimed that due to poor road construction in the past, this time she denied giving drain construction work to the deputy sarpanch's husband.

Angered over this, deputy sarpanch Kalpanabai and her husband Ritesh Pagare thrashed sarpanch and her husband stopped in the middle of the road and threatened her. At the time of the incident, lady sarpanch Durgabai was standing with her one-year-old son in her lap and Kalpanabai and her husband threatened her with dire consequences.