Madhya Pradesh: 40 people suffer from food poisoning after consuming 'Matka Kulfi' in Renuka Mata fair

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): About 40 people, including 16 children, suffered food poisoning after eating 'Matka Kulfi' at Renuka Mata fair held on Wednesday night, between Rajpura and Chhatalgaon area of Khargone district.

The victims complained of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. All the patients, except for two children, are reported to be in stable condition and were admitted to the District Hospital Khargone after midnight.

According to report, Vice President of District Panchayat Bapusingh Parihar and Mengaon TI Dinesh Kushwaha including administrative officers visited the hospital late night. The victims and witnesses informed that after having Matka Kulfi at the fair, their stomach started paining.