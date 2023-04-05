 Illegal mining: Four Tractor-trolleys, One tractor & Two JCB machines seized in Khargone
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Four tractor-trolleys and two JCB machines used in illegal mining of muram were seized during raids from Khargone and Kasrawad on Monday and Tuesday.

District collector Shivraj Verma had directed officials concerned to prevent smuggling of sand across the district. Mining officer Sawan Chauhan said that a team raided Thibgaon village on Monday night following a tip off about illegal mining. The team seized a tractor and JCB machine from the spot and parked at Gogawa police station.

Another tip off was received about illegal mining in Jahagirpura village on the bank of Borad river under Balakwara police station. As the team reached the spot, illegal miners escaped leaving behind a JCB machine and four tractor-trailers. These vehicles were later seized.

Two cases were registered under the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining Transport and Storage) Rules, 2022.

