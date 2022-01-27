Indore: Severe cold day continues with coldest night after two years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief from the cold wave in the city as Thursday remained the Severe Cold Day, consecutively for the fourth day and for the sixth time in this month.

Moreover, the night temperature on Wednesday dropped to 6.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest in two years, i.e. after 2019, in the month of January. The day temperature remained nine degrees Celsius below normal and recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the weather would remain the same for the next couple of days though the day and night temperature may increase slightly.

“The sky would remain clear and the temperature would remain the same. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours,” a department official said.

Morning and evening humidity was 64 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

Lowest night temperature in January in last 10 years

Year Temperature (Degrees Celsius)

Jan 29, 2021- 13.1

Jan 10, 2020- 7.1

Jan 29, 2019- 5.6

Jan 3, 2018- 8.0

Jan 13, 2017- 6.3

Jan 23, 2016- 7.3

Jan 06, 2015- 6.9

Jan 11, 2014- 6.7

Jan 21, 2013- 5.8

Jan 21, 2012- 5.4

