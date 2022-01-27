e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Bhopal: City’s Nitin, Kanishka clinch gold at RGPV State Drop Roball Championship

Nitin Gupta defeated Nitin Upmanyu 21-12, 21-18 as Jabalpur secured the bronze in men's category.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nitin Gupta and Kanishka Mishra of Bhopal nodal won gold at the RGPV State Drop Roball Championship in the singles matches of their respective men and women categories here on Wednesday, said the RGPV management.

Nitin Gupta defeated Nitin Upmanyu 21-12, 21-18 as Jabalpur secured the bronze in men's category. Kanishka Mishra defeated Sagar's Priya Tiwari 21-18, 21-15 to clinch gold in women's category as Jabalpur again secured bronze with Neha's performance.

The organising secretary Shailendra Pandey said tournament had participants from Bhopal nodal, Jabalpur nodal, Sagar nodal, Gwalior nodal, Indore nodal and Ujjain nodal. The final matches of all other categories will be played on Thursday.

RGPV's students' welfare dean, Manju Singh, and secretary of MP Drop Roball Association will distribute prizes on the concluding day. Jain said, “RGPV's team for inter-university tournament of Drop Roball will be selected on the basis of the RGPV nodal tournament. The best performing players of the university from all nodals will be selected to represent university at the inter-university championship. Players from Bhopal nodal have been performing consistently so far”.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
