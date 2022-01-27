Bhopal: Government committed to providing 27% reservation to OBCs, says Governor on Republic Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that Madhya Pradesh government was committed to providing 27% reservation to other backward classes.

"Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission has been constituted. The government is committed to providing 27 per cent reservation to backward classes," governor Patel said while addressing people of the state at a function organised at Lal Parade Ground here on Republic Day.

Underlining 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' as the basic mantra of progress of the state, he called upon citizens to take a pledge to make Madhya Pradesh a self-reliant, prosperous and developed state.

Expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of people of the state, he said, "It was the result of his right decision taken at the right time, his leadership and motivational ability that the scientists of the country developed the vaccine against corona in shortest possible time. So far, more than 162 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. Due to free and quick vaccination, only 2% of the infected patients require hospitalisation during the third wave of corona."

The governor said state's public-participation model of corona control was appreciated across the country. The state also became a leader in vaccination.

He said this year the state's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to exceed Rs 10 lakh crore, which will be a new chapter in history of the state. The Central Government honoured Balaghat district with the first prize for fisheries.

He said the state stood first in the country in the implementation of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 5191 crore has been distributed among 83.45 lakh farmers in the current financial year.

Speaking further, Patel said that 107 multipurpose Van Dhan Vikas Kendra clusters were being set up in 14 districts of the state. Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Gram scheme was launched in Scheduled Tribes dominated areas. Provision has been made in the budget for the phased implementation of PESA law and on the basis of population.

He said state government had resolved to eradicate sickle cell disease. In the first phase, the work of testing of disease and treatment had been started in tribal-dominated districts of Jhabua and Alirajpur. In the second phase, free of cost diagnosis and treatment of sickle cell anemia will be done in tribal dominated areas.

He said state was leading in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ??Gram Yojana.

He said MoUs had been signed with 60 national and international institutions under the National Education Policy in the state.

